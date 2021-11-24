Street Food Challenge: Three-Course Meal at Nehru Place Budget-friendly meals at the month end. Muskan Singh What The Food Updated: Must-have Nehru Place's street food for budget-friendly meal. (Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)

Dear foodies, we understand your situation towards the month end. Craving for all fancy food, unordered dishes in the food cart, and money-saving tactics... We get it because wallet's relationship with favourite meals plate is kind of complicated.

That's why The Quint's 'Chatori' reporter took the month-end challenge for three-course meal at Nehru Place, a hub for gadgets and electronics.

Jhaalmuri as the starter.

Looking out for a starter, this interesting stall gained our attention. And we couldn't resist this interesting and spicy Jhaalmuri and that too at just Rs 20.

Punjabi Platter

After starter, we of course needed some heavy main course but little did we know that the platter is going to be way too heavy. Nehru Place's New Punjabi Khana serves the Punabi Platter at just Rs 160 with Rice, Chole, Kadhi, Rajma, Paneer and Mix veg. You can opt for Roti if you are not a rice-eater.

Gokul Ki Lassi.

And counting the last few bucks, we managed to spend it all in just one dessert, Gokul Ki Lassi at Rs 100.

We really suggest Nehru Place place for your next food walk.