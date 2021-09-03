Karnataka Food Centre: A Delhi Spot to Feast on South Indian Food Like Royalty

A must-visit for South Indian food lovers.
(Photo: The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Ghar se nikalte hi , kuch dur chalte hi and you can keep humming the rest of the song while getting to the place, we actually want you to visit.
We understand your 'situation-ship' with South Indian food and that made us to bring this perfect spot to your notice. With variety in South Indian cuisine at minimal rate, Karnataka Food Centre will become your perfect place to hangout or just a spot for you and your ME time.
Karnataka Food Centre
Karnataka Food Centre in Delhi's R K Puram, usually populated with patrons of all age groups. This food hub offers over 90 dishes in different categories and excites their customers with special weekday meal.
Staring from Rs 95 for a Plain Dosa, the menu features more than 20 varieties of Dosa. Mysore masala dosa, Benne dosa and Bisibele Bath are some customer's favourite. It also offers Idli at a starting price of Rs 70 with varieties of Uthappam and numerous combos.
Maharaja Thali.
The star of the menu is none other than Maharaja Thali. When we mentioned that you can feast like a royalty, this is exactly what we meant. An order-for-one-but-enough-for-all kind of thali. This consists of puri, rice, rasam, vada, chutney, kosambri, buttermilk, pulao, curd, papad, and the list goes on. All this for just Rs 260.
Food served on banana leaves, typical South Indian vibe, and authentic taste at affordable rates. All these things will win you over and ensure you come back for more.
