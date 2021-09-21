'Shahi' Sheermal Recipe From The Gullies Of Old Delhi

Here's how you can make Meerut's famous Shahi Sheermal.
Quint NEON
What The Food
Updated:

How is Meerut's famous 'Shahi' Sheermal made?

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p><strong>How is Meerut's famous 'Shahi' Sheermal made?</strong></p></div>

There's no better place to have Shahi Sheermal than this shop in Old Delhi. Located at Urdu Bazar in Jama Masjid, Haji Nizamuddin is famous for serving mouth-watering sheermals starting from Rs 40- Rs 200.

This sweet maida naan is made with saffron, milk and ghee and then finally topped with nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios. One bite of this scrumptious sheermal and you'll be taken back to the gullies of Purani Dilli!

How To Make Shahi Sheermal

1. Take Sheermal and roll it

Roll the sheermal

2. Sprinkle rose water

Sprinkle rose water

3. Make the cuts on the sheermal

Make the cuts on the sheermal

4. Add almonds

Add almonds

5. Add cashew nuts

Add cashew nuts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

6. Add walnuts

Add walnuts

7. Add pistachios

Add pistachios

8. Add sesame seeds

Add sesame seeds

9. Put it in the tandoor

Put it in the tandoor

10. Dip the sheermal in desi ghee

Dip the sheermal in desi ghee

Shahi Sheermal is ready

Shahi Sheermal is ready

Also ReadGujjuben’s Recipe For Soft And Spongy Khaman Dhokla

Published: 21 Sep 2021,06:42 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT