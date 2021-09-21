'Shahi' Sheermal Recipe From The Gullies Of Old Delhi

How is Meerut's famous 'Shahi' Sheermal made?
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
There's no better place to have Shahi Sheermal than this shop in Old Delhi. Located at Urdu Bazar in Jama Masjid, Haji Nizamuddin is famous for serving mouth-watering sheermals starting from Rs 40- Rs 200.
This sweet maida naan is made with saffron, milk and ghee and then finally topped with nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios. One bite of this scrumptious sheermal and you'll be taken back to the gullies of Purani Dilli!
How To Make Shahi Sheermal
1. Take Sheermal and roll it
Roll the sheermal
2. Sprinkle rose water
Sprinkle rose water
3. Make the cuts on the sheermal
Make the cuts on the sheermal
4. Add almonds
Add almonds
5. Add cashew nuts
Add cashew nuts
6. Add walnuts
Add walnuts
7. Add pistachios
Add pistachios
8. Add sesame seeds
Add sesame seeds
9. Put it in the tandoor
Put it in the tandoor
10. Dip the sheermal in desi ghee
Dip the sheermal in desi ghee
Shahi Sheermal is ready
Shahi Sheermal is ready
Published: 21 Sep 2021,06:42 PM IST