Gujjuben’s Recipe For Soft And Spongy Khaman Dhokla

A simple and easy to make Khaman Dhokla recipe.
Khaman Dhokla is a popular delicacy from the Gujarati Cuisine. This savory dish works perfectly well as a breakfast item or an evening snack.
Today we bring to you a special recipe by Internet's favourite Dadi, Urmila Jamnadas Asher also known as #Gujjuben who teaches us how to make soft and spongy Khaman Dhokla.
Ingredients
2 cups chickpea flour
2 tsp sugar
Lime juice
1 tbsp cooking oil
Salt to taste
Water as required
¼ tsp baking soda
1-1 ½ tbsp oil
1 tsp mustard seeds
Chopped green chillies
Curry leaves
Pinch of asafoetida
Coriander leaves (to garnish)
Making the batter:
Take 2 cups of Chickpea flour
2. Add 1 tsp sugar
3. Add some salt
4. Then add lemon juice
5. Add 1 tbsp cooking oil
6. And 1 cup water and mix it
7. The batter should be this thick
1. Boil the water in a big utensil
2. Grease a plate with oil
3. Put it in the boiling water for 10 minutes
To make baking soda water, take ¼ tsp baking soda and mix it with water.
2. Whisk well
3. Pour it into the plate
4. Cover the lid and let it cook for 10 minutes
1. Heat 1 tbsp oil
2. Add 1 tsp mustard seeds
3. Add chopped green chillies
4. Add curry leaves
5. Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing)
6. Add it in sugar water syrup
Pour the tempering mix on the Khaman Dhokla
Cut it into pieces
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve!
Try it out yourself and let us know how it was.
Published: 14 Sep 2021,01:51 PM IST