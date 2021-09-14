Gujjuben’s Recipe For Soft And Spongy Khaman Dhokla

Learn this instant Gujarati Khaman Dhokla recipe and try it out yourself.
Updated:

A simple and easy to make Khaman Dhokla recipe.

|

(Image: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A simple and easy to make Khaman Dhokla recipe.</p></div>

Khaman Dhokla is a popular delicacy from the Gujarati Cuisine. This savory dish works perfectly well as a breakfast item or an evening snack.

Today we bring to you a special recipe by Internet's favourite Dadi, Urmila Jamnadas Asher also known as #Gujjuben who teaches us how to make soft and spongy Khaman Dhokla.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chickpea flour

  • 2 tsp sugar

  • Lime juice

  • 1 tbsp cooking oil

  • Salt to taste

  • Water as required

  • ¼ tsp baking soda

  • 1-1 ½ tbsp oil

  • 1 tsp mustard seeds

  • Chopped green chillies

  • Curry leaves

  • Pinch of asafoetida

  • Coriander leaves (to garnish)

How to Make Khaman Dhokla

Making the batter:

  1. Take 2 cups of Chickpea flour

Take 2 cups of Chickpea flour

2. Add 1 tsp sugar

Add a bit of sugar.

3. Add some salt

Add salt according to your taste.

4. Then add lemon juice

Add lemon juice

5. Add 1 tbsp cooking oil

Add 1 tbsp cooking oil

6. And 1 cup water and mix it

Make sure the batter is without any lumps.

7. The batter should be this thick

Keep the batter aside for 10 mins.

Preparing the steamer

1. Boil the water in a big utensil

For making the dhokla, boil some water in a utensil.

2. Grease a plate with oil

You need to grease it so that the batter doesn’t stick.

3. Put it in the boiling water for 10 minutes

Place the plate in thebig utensil.

Pouring the batter in the boiler

1. Add baking soda water to the batter

To make baking soda water, take ¼ tsp baking soda and mix it with water.

2. Whisk well

Whisk it well.

3. Pour it into the plate

Pour the prepared batter into the greased plate.

4. Cover the lid and let it cook for 10 minutes

Cover it with a lid and let it cook for 10 mins

Preparing the tadka

1. Heat 1 tbsp oil

Heat 1 tbsp oil

2. Add 1 tsp mustard seeds

Add 1 tsp mustard seeds

3. Add chopped green chillies

Add chopped green chillies

4. Add curry leaves

Add curry leaves

5. Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing)

6. Add it in sugar water syrup

Add the mix to the sugar syrup.

Pour the tempering mix on the Khaman Dhokla

Pour the tempering mix on the Khaman Dhokla

Cut it into pieces

After two minutes, cut it into pieces.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve!

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Here’s your Khaman Dhokla.

Try it out yourself and let us know how it was.

