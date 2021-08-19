Kashmiri YAKHNI: Super Simple, Yoghurt Based Mutton Broth

This authentic Kashmiri dish is mildly spicy and full of flavour which makes for a warming midweek meal.
We know that the mountain air stirs your soul and trust us, so is this Kashmiri cuisine. YAKHNI, a comforting dish from the Paradise on earth, is a mutton recipe. A yoghurt based broth seasoned with a mixture of ground spices has its own flavour profile. Recreate the flavours by following these easy steps.
INGREDIENTS
1 Kg Mutton
2 Inch Ginger cut into smaller pieces
11 Garlic Cloves
5 Bay Leaves
1 Cinnamon Stick
3 Black Cardamoms
5 Green Cardamoms
7 Cloves
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 Kg Curd
2 tsp Crushed Mint
1 tsp Ginger Powder
2 tsp Fennel Powder
To Pressure cook the Mutton
Add Mutton, Ginger, Garlic pods, Bay leaves, Cinnamon stick, Black cardamoms, Green cardamoms, Cloves and Black pepper
Add 1½ cup of water and 2 tsp Salt
Pressure cook till Mutton softens
For Preparing The Gravy
Heat Ghee on medium flame and stir continuously to avoid lumps and curdling
Stir till the yoghurt boils
Add dried and crushed Mint, Ginger powder and Fennel powder
Cook it on low flame when the yoghurt comes to boil
Once the Mutton is ready, remove all the spices and add it in the curd gravy. You can add it piece by piece or by straining the broth.
Add Broth to the gravy and let it cook.
Treat your family with a hearty dinner of yoghurt based mutton broth and hot piping rice.
