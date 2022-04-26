Try Gujjuben’s Special Chole Puri Recipe

Urmilaben Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben's Chole Puri Recipe.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Undoubtedly, Chole and Poori are one of India's favorite breakfast dishes of all times. So, we thought a little crash course by our expert Gujjuben aka Urmilaben Jamnadas Asher can be the perfect guide for making some delicious finger-licking Chole and Poori.
Here's what you need:
For Chole:
1 cup white chickpeas soaked overnight
3 cups of water
2 medium-sized onion and tomato
8-10 black pepper whole
1/4 tsp cumin seeds
5 cloves
1/2 tsp cinnamon
6 garlic cloves
4 Tbsp refined oil
2 bay leaves
Salt
Tumeric Powder
1 tsp red Kashmiri chilly
1 tsp chole masala
Coriander leaves
For Puri
1 cup wheat floor/ maida
1/4 tsp salt
2 tsp oil
1 cup oil for frying
To prepare the Chole, first boil the pre-soaked chole by adding 3 cups of water and 1/2 tsp salt. Let it cook till 4-6 whistles.
Grate the tomatoes and onions for the paste.
Separetly, put 8-10 black pepper corns, 1/4 tsp cumin, 5 cloves,1/2 inch cinnamon, and 6 cloves of garlic in a mortar and grind them together to make a powdered masala.
Take 4 tbsp oil in a pan and heat it. Add cumin seeds, 1/4 tsp asafoetida, 2 bay leaves and onion paste, and let it cook for 5-7 minutes till the paste turns golden-brown.
Add 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 turmeric, freshly ground masala, tomato paste, 1 tsp red Kashmiri chili powder and 1 tsp chole masala. The gravy should be leaving oil by now. Lastly add chole, mix and cook for 5 minutes in the pan.
Transfer the chole to a bowl and garnish with some corriander leaves.
Next step is to make puri.
For the dough, add 1 cup wheat floor or maida in a bowl. Add 1/4 tsp and 2 tsp oil and knead the dough.
Add water as needed. Make sure the dough is stiff and tight.
Take one cup of oil and heat in the pan. Meanwhile, divide the dough into small balls.
Flatten and roll the dough to make puris. Make sure they're not too thick or thin.
Now fry one puri at a time in the oil till they are golden.
Finally, the mouth-watering chole and puri are ready to be served!
