Gujjuben’s Matar Paneer Recipe Is the Perfect Winter Fix for You

Matar Paneer Recipe by Gujjuben.
(Image: The Quint)
Nothing speaks winter like a hot serving of delicious matar paneer, and who better to teach you than our very own Urmilaben Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben?
Ingredients:
2 cups of peas
200 gms paneer
4 spoons oil
3 Onions
2 Tomatoes
Cashew nuts
Dry melon seeds
4-5 garlic cloves
4-5 chillis
1/2 tbsp turmeric powder
1 tbsp red chilli powder
1 tbsp garam masala
1/2 tbsp cumin seeds
Finely chopped coriander
2-3 spoons butter
1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli
Chop onions, tomatoes, and heat them in 2 spoons of oil. Add garlic, cashew nuts, dry melon seeds, garlic and chilli to this. Cook it for 5-7 minutes.
Add turmeric powder, chilli powder, and garam masala to this.
Take the mixture and grind it to make a gravy. Let the gravy cool and transfer it to a bowl.
Heat 2 spoons of oil and add cumin seeds, about 2 spoons of finely chopped onions, coriander, butter, Kashmiri chili, and boiled peas.
Add the gravy and once oil starts releasing, add the paneer too.
Top it off with some butter, and cook it for 2-3 minutes more and your matar paneer is ready. Serve hot.