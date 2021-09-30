Here's How You Can Make Malvani Prawn Masala At Home

Affected by the pandemic, Mumbai's chef Pankaj started a small food stall in his car that serves Malvani Cuisine.
Best-Selling Malvani Prawn Masala Recipe

There is no doubt about the fact that COVID-19 has affected the food industry severely. Amid restrictions, the government closed down several restaurants and food joints temporarily, making it difficult for most of them to stay afloat.

After shutting down his restaurant, Khadpe’s Malvani Kokani Lajjat, Mumbai's Pankaj Nerurkar started serving home-cooked authentic Malvani Cuisine in his Nano.

Here's how you can make his best-selling dish, Malvani Prawn Masala!

Ingredients

  • 5-6 tomatoes

  • 3-4 onions

  • Coriander

  • Lemon

  • Prawns

  • red chilli powder

  • Malvani Masala

  • Salt

  • Turmeric powder

  • 4-5 tbsp of oil

  • Water

1. In a pan, heat 4-5 tbsp of oil

2. Add chopped onions

3. Add chopped tomatoes

4. Add water in the pan

5. Add ½ tsp red chilli powder

6. Add Malvani Masala

7. Add salt to taste

8. Mix it well and sauté the masala

9. Add the marinated prawns and cook it for 3-4 mins

Don't overcook the prawns as it’ll become rubbery.

10. Add 1-1/2 tbsp lemon juice

11. Finally, add coriander to garnish

Malvani Prawn Masala is ready!

