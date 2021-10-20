Have You Tried the Cornetto 'Waffle' Pan Yet?

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Hello Paan Lovers,

And even if you are not, after this you are definitely going to be one. With one bite, you can taste the refreshing banarasi leaves that is accompanied by the sweetness of homemade gulkand, whcih spreads like magic in your mouth. You can be guilt-free while devouring this version of paan as it is tobacco-free.

Pandey's Paan has been serving the people here in Delhi since 1943 with more than 70 types of paan, where you will get the aroma and flavours of different fruits, instead of the usual tobacco.

Additionally, they claim to have introduced India's first Cornetto Waffle Paan.