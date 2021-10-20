Have You Tried the Cornetto 'Waffle' Pan Yet?

Enjoy a crunchy layer of waffle with your paan.
(Photo: The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Hello Paan Lovers,
And even if you are not, after this you are definitely going to be one. With one bite, you can taste the refreshing banarasi leaves that is accompanied by the sweetness of homemade gulkand, whcih spreads like magic in your mouth. You can be guilt-free while devouring this version of paan as it is tobacco-free.
Pandey's Paan has been serving the people here in Delhi since 1943 with more than 70 types of paan, where you will get the aroma and flavours of different fruits, instead of the usual tobacco.
Additionally, they claim to have introduced India's first Cornetto Waffle Paan.
Waffle Paan.
Waffle Paan is a unique blend of Gulkand and seasonal fruits, rolled with Waffle, which remains crunchy for a month, making it an extraordinary dessert to satiate your sweet tooth.
Fruit Tart Paan.
Along with waffle, they also serve basket-shaped paan with Australian grapes, blueberry and sandal oil aroma. Its refreshing taste makes it one of their most hot-selling paan.
Madhuri Paan.
What make this paan hub extra ordinary is the name of their paans and the stories behind them. Like Madhuri Paan, which was named when MF Hussain loved the taste and requested to name it after Madhuri Dixit.
70 plus varieties of Paan.
Butter Scotch, 4th Idiot, Blaster 200 and many more unique names have been given to these paans and each of them have an interesteing story to tell. We recommend this paan store if you are looking for delightful flavours and fun-filled conversations with the sellers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)