A Grim Reminder of the State of Indian Media on World Press Freedom Day

World Press Freedom Day: A grim reminder of the state of media in our country.
(Image Courtesy: Jhalak Jain| The Quint)
World Press Freedom Day is observed to acknowledge and celebrate the importance of media in upholding the democratic principles of a nation. The day serves as a reminder for the government to ensure a conducive environment for free press and free speech. And yet, the state of press in our country is becoming increasingly devastating.
In 2021, India ranked 142 out of 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index, making it one of the most dangerous countries for journalists. With increasing attacks on journalists, free speech, and control over media, the fourth pillar of democracy, ie., the media, is crumbling.
A free exchange of information, thoughts and ideas is essential for the functioning of a democracy and media plays an important role in mediating and distributing correct information. This World Press Freedom Day, let this be a reminder of just how essential the role of free media is!