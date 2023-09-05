Sunny Deol Claims His IQ is 160, Netizens Have a Hilarious Response

Netizens can't keep calm as Sunny Deol claims he has an IQ of 160.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Actor Sunny Deol is currently reeling from the success of Gadar 2. In a recent interview, Deol claimed to have an IQ of 160. The internet had a hilarious response to his tall claims, many went as far to call him 'Einstein 2.0.'
During a conversation with social media personality Ranveer Allahabadia, Deol made the claim. Now the clip from the interview is going viral across social media with people poking fun at Deol’s claims.
One user on X (Formerly Twitter) went on to say, "Important discussion going on." Alongside the text is a picture of Sunny Deol cropped into an important scene from the film Oppenheimer. The scene has Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and Einstein having a discussion.
Another post read, "Sunny Deol has an IQ of 160+. Albert Einstein had an IQ of 160. Bollywood took away genius who could have brought us a Nobel Prize."
While another read, "Sunny Deol's IQ is 160 which is at par with IQ level of Albert Einstein. While Einstein became the most important scientist of the 20th century, our Deol Sir became the most missed MP of Gurdaspur during the floods that affected countless lives."
Here are some other hilarious posts:
