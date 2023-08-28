ADVERTISEMENT
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 became the fastest film to cross the Rs 450 crore mark, beating SRK's Pathaan.

Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 has remained steady at the box office for the past 17 days. Early estimates reveal that the film garnered Rs 17 crore on its third Sunday, 27 August, as per reports. The action-drama film is now all set to cross Rs 500 crore mark, with its total domestic earnings at Rs 456.95 crore.

The film has also broken Pathaan's previous record, becoming the fastest film to cross Rs. 450 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same and wrote, “NEW RECORD… ‘GADAR 2’ FASTEST TO CROSS ₹ 450 CR… #Gadar2 will cross the enviable ₹ 450 cr mark in #India today [Sun]… In the past, only #Pathaan and #Baahubali2 #Hindi had cruised past ₹ 450 cr mark… ⭐️ #Gadar2: Day 17 [today] ⭐️ #Pathaan: Day 18 ⭐️ #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 20 #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only.”

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, the film also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur and Manish Wadhwa.

