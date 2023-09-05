'Gadar 2' Box Office Day 25: Sunny Deol's Film May Beat Pathaan's BO Collection

As per early estimates, on its 25th day in theatres, Gadar 2 is said to have made Rs 2.5 crore across India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film’s domestic total to Rs 503 crore. Pathaan’s all-time record collections approximately stads at Rs 543 crore. However, the film will face tough competition from SRK's Jawan which is set to release later this week. Therefore, it might make it impossible to break Pathaan's record.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, the film also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur and Manish Wadhwa.