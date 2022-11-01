Zomato Restores Deleted Review About Food Poisoning; CEO Thanks Reviewer
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
On 30 October, a woman took to Twitter to shed light on the food delivery app, Zomato deleting her negative review of a restaurant in Bangalore. The Twitter user stated that the Koramangala eatery "left my colleague and me with a severe case of food poisoning." Attaching a screenshot of Zomato's response to the review, she further added, "I wrote a review on @zomato and while doing so, found that many people had a similar experience in the last few months. Zomato took down the review citing this."
Here's her tweet:
As soon as the tweet started getting traction, several netizens revealed that they had faced similar situations. The very next day (31 October), Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal quoted the main tweet, thanking the woman for "influencing positive change" and informing her that her review has been restored on the app. He also reasoned, "this "policy" within our content guidelines is a result of (legal) overthinking, and we have removed this policy with immediate effect."
Here's his tweet:
Following up, CEO Goyal also wished the Twitter user a speedy recovery, writing, "Also, I hope you are feeling better by now. Please take care."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)