Zomato to Now Allow Users to Order Food From Anywhere: How Will This Work?

Food delivery company Zomato has launched a service called 'Intercity Legends' that will let users order dishes and delicacies from famous outlets and restaurants in other cities.

For now, service is limited to South Delhi and Gurugram. People living in these areas will be able to enjoy rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, and kebabs prepared in Lucknow.

Here's all you need to know about 'Intercity Legends'.