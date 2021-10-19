Zomato Faces Flak for Telling Customer Hindi Is National Language, Apologises

Zomato faces flak after customer service executive says Hindi is our national language.
One of India's leading food delivery and restaurant rating apps, Zomato, recently faced backlash on Twitter after a customer shared their experience with the app's customer service executive.
Vikash, a user presumably from Tamil Nadu, was facing an issue with his order and decided to take it up by chatting with the customer service executive on the app. In screenshots that Vikash has posted on Twitter, it is seen how he is unable to get his refund due to a miscommunication between the app and the restaurant.
The customer service executive explained that this was happening due to a "language barrier" to which Vikash replied saying that they should have sent someone who knew Tamil. To this, the executive said, "For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit."
Not only was this statement factually incorrect since Hindi is not our national language, but is was also a hurtful thing to say, something Vikash pointed out in his tweet.
Users on Twitter have agreed with him and supported him while calling out Zomato for the behaviour of their employee. Soon enough, #RejectZomato started trending on Twitter with many users saying how this imposition of Hindi is not justified.
Zomato has also put out a response following the backlash and have issued an apology for the same. "Vanakkam Vikash, we apologise for our customer care agent's behaviour. Here's our official statement on this incident. We hope you give us a chance to serve you better next time. Pls don't #Reject_Zomato," read their tweet. They also said that they have terminated the executive and taken action against them. Here is the full statement:
Imposition of Hindi has been very common in southern India, and a lot of people have been shamed for communicating in their own languages. This incident is one of many that has come to light and companies should do better to understand the diverse culture and languages that India is made up of to avoid such incidents.
