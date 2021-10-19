Civil Engineer Quits Job to Run Cow Farming Business, Earns 10 Lakh per Month

Representational Image. Engineer quits job to start high-tech dairy farm.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
Trust an engineer to excel in a field that is not his own! Such is the story of 26-year-old Jayaguru Achar Hinder, a qualified civil engineer who changed his career path to start a cow farm, and is now earning a lot more than he would have at his earlier job.
Jayaguru, a resident of Dakshin Kannada, Karnataka, worked at a private firm with a salary of Rs 22,000 for a few years after graduating. It was then in 2019 that he decided to quit his job and join his family business. But he made sure to use his education and learnings to improve the farm and make it more efficient. By doing this, he now earns about Rs 10 lakh per month.
"I was thinking of expanding the dairy and trying innovative ways to increase revenue while studying engineering. All that brainstorming was later helpful in practical decisions," he said in a statement to News18.
His cow farm has become successful because of all the research and effort he put into making it optimal for use. He bought a machine that makes cow dung dry that makes it easier for farmers to use. Jayaguru sells almost 1000 bags of this cow dung alone every day.
He also used a cow dung slurry by mixing cow dung, cow urine, and water, a mixture useful to farmers. He stores and sells about 7,000 liters of this each day. Even the water he uses to bathe his cows does not go to waste and is repurposed into a better use. This level of efficiency has made him a successful cow farmer, who not only does well for himself but also makes working easier for the farmers he caters to.
He also sells about 30-40 kg ghee and 750 liters of milk daily. "We have around 10 staff to help us with all these work. We have several machinery like milking machine that reduces the burden on the labor and good water facilities inside the cowshed so that one need not spend too much time cleaning the shed. Such small but effective changes increases productivity," he explained.
Jayaguru finally plans to use government incentives for his business and start-ups in general and make his business completely self-sufficient.
(With inputs from News18).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)