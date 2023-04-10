‘ZoMaito’ or ‘ZoMaato’: What’s the Correct Pronunciation, Netizens Weigh In

New Zomato ad is a hit on Twitter, netizens guess if it's zoMaato or zoMaito.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Zomato is one of the most commonly used delivery apps in India. One reason behind their huge popularity remains their creative ad campaigns that never fail to catch the eye of the customers.
The video was shared by Zomato's CEO on Twitter, Deepinder Goyal, who wrote, "Hard to believe that no one was harmed in the making of this zoMaato ad".
The company's handle replied to Goyal's tweet, further fueling the hilarious debate, and wrote, "hard to believe that you don't know your company is called zoMaito". Goyal, then started an online poll asking people to weigh in on the debate.
This marketing strategy of Zomato of course attracted the netizens, and many participated in the poll. Some were impressed by the brilliance of their ad, and left comments appreciating Zomato's creativity.
A user wrote, "My god the marketing strategy that gone here. Good job. Name final ho jaaye woh daal dungi tab!"
Another user commented, "Honestly, it's Zomaato but I forget and call it Zomaito sooo let's just say I'll not be taking sides (pun intended)"
Here are some more responses:
