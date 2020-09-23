Why Only Women In Bollywood 'Do Drugs', Questions Twitter

Names of Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan have come up int he investigation.

Recently, several reports have claimed that actor Deepika Padukone's name has come up in the NCB drug probe involving Rhea Chakraborty. Other actors whose names have also surfaced during the investigation include Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta - all three are expected to be summoned this week. In light of these developments, many social media users have pointed out that somehow only names of women seem to have come up.

Journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted, "No men "Do Drugs" in the movie industry? You mean they are high on just testosterone?"

Another user referred to this pattern as "patriarchal bullying."

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.