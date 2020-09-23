Deepika's Manager Seeks Exemption From NCB Probe Till 25 September

A number of reports have claimed that Deepika's name came up during the NCB investigation. On Tuesday, 22 September, actor Dia Mirza took to social media to issue a statement quashing rumours about her name surfacing in the drugs probe.

"I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen", Dia's statement read.