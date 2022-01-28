From Living in a Mumbai Slum to Working at Microsoft, Woman's Story Goes Viral

Shaheena was attracted to computers right from her time in school, but her grades were never enough to get her enrolled, so she was assigned needlework. Later, she persuaded her father to enroll her in a private computer class where she learnt the basics of programming.

It was then that she stumbled upon design and decide to pursue that as her career. All this while, she faced several issues that inspired her to build a better life for herself.

"Life in the slum was hard, it exposed me to (the) severest living conditions, gender bias, & sexual harassment but it also fueled my curiosity to learn & to design a different life for myself," she writes on Twitter.