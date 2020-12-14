Mumbai Has 2 Million Vacant Houses, Then What Explains the Slums?
Two out of every five people in Mumbai live in slums today. The sight of large clusters of blue tarped sheets over tinned walls is one that Indians are largely familiar with, just as we are familiar with the stories of slum residents’ vulnerability to fires, forced evictions, and in recent times, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why do we have such a large population of Mumbai living in slums, even though Mumbai has over two million houses lying vacant? How does the government cope with the dilemma of condoning illegal squatters while also having the mandate to provide welfare for the poor?
In the first episode of The Quint’s new podcast series, ‘Land of a Billion’, we look at Mumbai’s housing crisis as we speak with Prithviraj Chavan, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a current member of Legislative Assembly, and Dr Amita Bhide, Professor and Dean of School of Habitat Studies, Centre for Environmental Health, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.
