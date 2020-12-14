Mumbai Has 2 Million Vacant Houses, Then What Explains the Slums?

What should you expect from this podcast series? ‘Land of a Billion’ brings you expert conversations about the most contentious of the holy roti-kapda-makaan trinity – the makaan over our heads, and the larger ecosystem that governs it. From administrative tussles to understanding the conflicts on ground, catch these episodes every alternate Monday for a rundown on the latest charcha around land and property rights in India.

Hosted by researcher Abhishek Shah, it is a fortnightly podcast series produced in association with the Property Rights Research Consortium.

Don’t forget to catch the next episode, where we’ll have a senior bureaucrat from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj talking about one of the big-ticket schemes in land and property rights this year, the SVAMITVA Scheme.