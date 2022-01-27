Woman Finds $3 Million Jackpot in Her Spam Folder

According to the organisers, Laura had won the Michigan Lottery's Mega Millions on New Year's Eve. But she stumbled upon her winning email only much later. She had, in fact, forgotten to check the winning numbers at the time of their announcement. So to get the reward, Laura had to log into her online lottery account.

"I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!"

The lottery had advertised only a $1 million prize, but she had opted to pay an extra $1 to earn the "megapiler" upgrade, which promised her three times her winnings.

Later, she made some changes to her inbox settings. "I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize," Spears said.

The Mega Millions lottery competition began in 2002, and as with all lotteries, the rules have been changed over the years to reduce the chances of winning. This has led to higher prize winnings.