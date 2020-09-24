Zoom Hack: Woman Uses Pic of Herself to Sneak Out of Video Call

Months into the pandemic, Zoom is still where a majority of our lives are happening but that doesn't mean we enjoy it. The struggle of having to sit through a boring work meeting or lecture is still incredibly real. Something a Mexican politician tried to sneak out of recently.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, politician Valentina Batres can be seen trying to sneak out of a Zoom video call. She does this by switching on Zoom's virtual background feature to make it seem like she's still on the call.

Well, it ALMOST did work...but not quite.