Woman Shares Heartwarming Story of Strangers Helping Her Find Her Lost iPhone

Kind strangers help a woman find her lost phone
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
There are some stories that are enough to make your day and restore your faith in humankind. One such heartwarming incident from Mumbai is going viral on the internet that will definitely make you smile.
A woman on Twitter shared a long thread on how some kind rickshaw drivers and a Swiggy delivery agent went to great lengths to help her track her lost iPhone.
In the thread, woman explained how she had lost her phone during a rickshaw ride to the Versova metro station and only realised that it's missing once she was at the station. She went back to the rickshaw driver only to find out that it wasn't there. Seeing her panic, the rickshaw drivers came to her aid and kept calling her phone. After many failed attempts, a Swiggy delivery executive named Rahul Kumar answered the call and decided to meet at Azad Nagar Metro station.
One of the rickshaw drivers took the woman to the station, and after a while the delivery executive Rahul showed up there with her phone. Finally, the ordeal came to an end, and she breathed a sigh of relief.
Concluding her thread, the woman thanked all the rickshaw drivers who helped her find her phone and even tagged Swiggy expressing her gratitude towards Rahul.
Once her thread went viral, users were delighted by the strangers who helped her and some even shared similar experiences in Mumbai where absolute strangers have helped them in the time of their need.
One user wrote, "This is such a wonderful recounting to read in the morning. So glad we still have so many kind and well meaning people around."
Another user commented, "What a relief!! All hail Rahul what a legend. May only good things happen to him."
Check out some other comments:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)