Amritsar Woman Sells Parathas To Support Family of 4 After Husband Passes Away

The post on Instagram where Wasan calls her a 'Superwoman' has more than 7,000 likes.

"Mata Rani ki Mehar se aur apni mehnat se me zarur is daur se bhi Guzar jaungi (Through the blessing of God, I will survive this phase of life too)" she says to Wasan.

"I salute the super lady and the hard-work she is putting in each day to give the best of what she can to her daughters," wrote Wasan in his Instagram caption.

The video received many positive responses, with even Aparshakti Khurana commenting with a heart emoji.