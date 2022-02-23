Amritsar Woman Sells Parathas To Support Family of 4 After Husband Passes Away

Gaurav Wasan and Veena.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@yotubeswadofficial)
Words will never be enough to express the greatness of mothers, and the story of Veena from Amritsar, Punjab, proves exactly that. She currently sells the largest parathas in all of Amritsar, but that's not her entire story.
In a post shared by YouTuber and food blogger Gaurav Wasan, he details how Veena sells parathas as a street vendor. After Veena’s husband died, she had no way to support her 4 daughters and decided to do something about it. She had been working as a domestic worker for the last 20 years when the burden of supporting her family was suddenly on her. That was when she decided to take over her husband's stall and sell her famous parathas there. Her success was unprecedented.
The post on Instagram where Wasan calls her a 'Superwoman' has more than 7,000 likes.
"Mata Rani ki Mehar se aur apni mehnat se me zarur is daur se bhi Guzar jaungi (Through the blessing of God, I will survive this phase of life too)" she says to Wasan.
"I salute the super lady and the hard-work she is putting in each day to give the best of what she can to her daughters," wrote Wasan in his Instagram caption.
The video received many positive responses, with even Aparshakti Khurana commenting with a heart emoji.
Veena is truly the embodiment of woman empowerment!
