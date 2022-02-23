‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’: School Girls Give Emotional Farewell to Teacher

Sampa ma'am gets an emotional farewell from her students.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Some teachers guide and support their students in a way that it leaves a permanent mark on them, something they carry with themselves for eternity. Such is the story of Sampa ma'am, a teacher from Katiahat BKAP Girls High School in West Bengal.
The girls found out their teacher was leaving the school, and they decided to give her a very unique and heartwarming farewell, one that left everyone in an emotional state. The girls are seen holding roses and bending on one knee as a token of respect for their teacher. They surround her and sing 'Tujhe Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' the famous song from Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
Not just the girls, the teacher is seen wiping away tears too. She is first brought there by a few girls who have blindfolded her. When the blindfold is opened, they all surround her and start singing for her. The video has