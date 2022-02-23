‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’: School Girls Give Emotional Farewell to Teacher

The girls found out their teacher was leaving the school, and they decided to give her a very unique and heartwarming farewell, one that left everyone in an emotional state. The girls are seen holding roses and bending on one knee as a token of respect for their teacher. They surround her and sing 'Tujhe Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' the famous song from Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.