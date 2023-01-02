Thai Woman Goes On A Toilet Break During Road Trip; Husband Forgets And Leaves

Amnuay had no way to contact Boontoom since she had left her phone in a bag in the car. Stranded and scared, she decided to walk to seek help instead of waiting around in the dark. She walked for 20 kms before being able to contact the local police at Kabin Buri district, two hours later. But Anmuay didn't remember her husband's phone number for the police to contact him. She dialed her own mobile number at least 20 times but they all went unanswered.

Boontoom was finally contacted around 8am by the police. He had driven 159.6 kms by then and reached the Korat province, according to Thailand news site Daily News. He had remained unaware of his wife's absence throughout the five hours that he was driving alone.

Upon realising what had happened, he reverted to pick his wife up. Anmuay confirmed that he apologized profusely.