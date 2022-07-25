Man Goes on Vacation With Wife’s Face Pillow, Goes Viral

Mr Raymond’s wife, Joanne, couldn’t join their trip to Coron, Philippines, due to a last-minute work commitment, and so, he decided to travel alone. But not without making sure to take along some part of his wife– a meme pillow with her face on it!

Raymon Fortunado has shared pictures of the same on his Facebook account and has since then gone viral. The photos show him posing in different locations across Coron with his wife’s face pillow– right from the airport, the flight, and even tourist spots. The result is quite funny. Check it out here: