Woman Celebrates Her Grandfather's Honorary Doctorate at 75 with a Photoshoot

There isn't a more heartwarming feeling than making your family and especially your grandparents happy. Thanks to the internet, we get to witness one such endearing moment between families that make our day.

One such video has gone viral on the internet where Mankiran Dulku, a Tiktok user, celebrated her grandfather's honorary doctorate degree by arranging a photoshoot for him and his wife. This wholesome video is being applauded by the netizens.