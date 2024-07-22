Watch: Old Age Home Women Groove to Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba'; Actor Reacts

Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba' hook-step from Bad Newz became a viral trend on the internet even before the film hit the big screens. Recently, a group of saree-clad women from an old age home in Karnataka also participated in the trend.

The now viral video features elderly women from the Shantai Vruddashram in Belgaum, grooving to 'Tauba Tauba' and performing Kaushal's popular signature step. Have a look: