‘Bad Newz’ Review: Vicky Kaushal Shines in a Film Hidden Under a Comedy Routine

Vicky Kaushal responds to a “Manmarziyaan ka Vicky Kaushal” jibe by saying, “Don’t get personal,” and the picture of a tiger is replaced with a Tiger Shroff poster. These pop culture winks and “meta-moments” are too many for them to actually have the desired effect – instead, the movie starts to look like a skit. A skit that a comedian has written to check out what jokes work with the crowd so they can put it in their final set.

Somehow the mango juice and Katrina Kaif pop-culture bit in Phone Bhoot worked better. To be fair, some of the jokes do work. When Vicky Kaushal’s character stops someone from taking down a Katrina Kaif poster, it’s funny because it’s the right amount of detachment from the real to reel. Even a cheeky Kabir Singh joke makes its way into the script. A scene where an Indian family can’t be bothered to listen to their daughter about her marriage woes because they’re missing the finale of a reality show is well set-up.

As the movie jumps from one joke to another, you almost start getting the point – the actual movie (and it seems to be a good one) is lost in under the amateur stand-up set.