Watch Mumbai's Viral Dancing Cop's Epic Performance To Hit Song 'Kaavaalaa'

The rhythmic beats of the hit song 'Kaavaalaa' from the movie Jailer, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, have sparked a viral sensation. The vibrant choreography has motivated enthusiasts to recreate its lively dance routine.

In a thrilling collaboration, Mumbai's popular dancing cop Amol Kamble joined forces with artist Shreya Singh to deliver an electrifying performance to this spirited track.

Sharing the dance video on Instagram, Amol Kamble expressed his anticipation, stating, "#kaavaalaa must be banger."

Watch here: