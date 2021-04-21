Mumbai Doctor Expresses Grief Over India's COVID19 Situation

Dr Trupti Gilada
As the COVID-19 situation in India worsens, and as the pressure on the healthcare system intensifies even further, it would be an understatement to say that our frontline workers are exhausted.
The pressure on them to keep working is mounting by the day, and most of them are naturally finding it difficult to control the situation. Amidst this, a doctor from Mumbai, Dr Trupti Gilada, who is an infectious disease specialist has uploaded a video online where she is seen appealing to the people to remain safe.
She starts the video by talking about how the situation in Mumbai is worsening, and how smaller towns are also seeing a strain when it comes to medical supplies.
"I have never felt this helpless in my whole life", says Dr Gilada, as she continues. She says she wants people to follow a few safety precautions. Aside from not leaving your house without a mask, she also stresses on not getting admitted if you are asymptomatic, so the ones who actually need hospitalization more can access it better.
"The vaccine is definitely helping", she mentions as she debunks any myths that have been going on about the efficacy of the vaccine. Even though it isn't a fool-proof solution, she explains that the symptoms in the people who have taken both the vaccines are far less than the ones who haven't taken a single shot.
She ends by stressing the importance of containing this wave and nipping it in the bud now so a third, possibly more fatal wave can be avoided.
India added 259,170 fresh cases in the country on Tuesday, with 1,761 deaths in a single day. This also marks the sixth consecutive day of India crossing the 200,000 cases mark.
Published: 21 Apr 2021,01:21 PM IST