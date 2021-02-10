Watch: Lawyer Struggles to Turn off Cat Filter During Zoom Hearing

One of the many things that have become intrinsic to our lives during lockdown are videoconferencing apps like Zoom, Skype and Google Meet. While these have come really handy in work-from-home set-ups they can be challenging as well.

Take this example. A recent video of a lawyer from Texas, who accidentally turned on the cat filter in the middle of a virtual court proceeding, has gone viral. While the judge maintained a straight face and kept directing the lawyer to change his settings, the latter struggled to work his way through it.