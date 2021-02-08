Twitter Trend ‘I Am This Old’ Makes Millennials Nostalgic 

With technology taking over our lives and the world moving at a breakneck speed, many staple parts of the 90s life have gone missing. Twitter recently took a trip down memory lane and made everyone feel nostalgic.

A Twitter user recently posted an image of the old version of the Windows Media Player, asking others to “Comment/Quote a photo of something popular during your teenage with the caption ‘I am this old’.”

Reminding everyone of the quirky wallpapers of the Windows Media Player, the tweet brought back memories of changing colours with criss-cross lines matching the beats of the song on the Player.