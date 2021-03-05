Watch: Dad Uses a Creative Trick to Feed Milk to His Daughter

Most of the videos which grab the maximum eyeballs on the internet are ones involving babies or dogs or sometimes both.
In one such recent viral video, we see a father getting creative while feeding his daughter milk. The adorable video was shared by the father and music producer, Rudy Willingham, on Instagram. The video now has over 244K views and is constantly being shared on social media.
In the clip, Willingham is seen feeding his daughter with this device called a ‘Beer Bong.’
Watch the video here:
The set-up includes a plastic tube which is connected to a funnel where the drink is poured. The flow of the drink through the pipe enables one to consume it without spillage.
Willingham can be seen modifying it by adding a formula milk in the funnel and then attaching a silicone nipple at the drinking end.
With a hilarious caption, he posted the video saying ‘Worked for me in college, should work for her too, right?’
The baby can be seen looking totally amused with the process. Social media users are also equally amazed and in awe of this video.
Check out some reactions here:
Willingham also shared on the post that his daughter is 2nd percentile in weight, so they had to get creative about feeding her some more milk by using new techniques.
