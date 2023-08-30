Vyjayanthimala's Bharatnatyam Performance On Her 90th Birthday Wows Netizens

Vyjayanthimala, the iconic Bollywood actress, continues to captivate hearts even at the age of 90 with her timeless grace and unwavering dedication to classical dance. A recent video that emerged online has left netizens awestruck.

Filmed on her 90th birthday (on 13 August), the video showcases Vyjayanthimala's flawless Bharatnatyam performance at her Chennai residence.

Take a look: