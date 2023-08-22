Wedding Cameraman's Unexpected Dance Moves Steal the Show In Desi Wedding

In news that's bound to make you break into a smile, a wedding cameraman, initially capturing guests' dance moves, found himself at the center of attention as his own enthusiastic dance performance went viral.

In the viral clip, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter), the cameraman seamlessly balances his camera with one hand, while matching bhangra steps with wedding attendees. Onlookers are shown cheering as the wedding filmer grooves to the hit Punjabi track, 'Laung Mare Lashkare' by Abeer Arora.

Take a look: