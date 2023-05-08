There’s a 'Virat vs Gambhir' Game That You Can Play Online & Internet Is Amused

Someone created an online fighting dual game between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
Whether you are a cricket fan or not, you might have heard of a recent spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during an IPL match. The on-field argument between the two players quickly turned into a meme war online. But now someone has gone a step further and created an online game where you can recreate the fight between them and even choose your characters.
A video of the game was posted on Twitter by a user, and since then, it has gone viral. The clip begins with a text that says, "I made a game so that they can fight properly," while the avatars of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir appear on the screen in their respective team jerseys.
The clip further shows how you have to choose a player between Virat and Gambhir, and after selecting the player, you can then fight the other team. The game can be played on mobile as well as on desktop.
The video has grabbed a lot of attention on the internet, and many people have left hilarious comments on the post.
A user wrote, "Haha, good one, it would have surely ended like this outside of IPL."
Another user commented, "Kudos to creativity."
Here are some other reactions:
