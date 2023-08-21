Viral: YouTuber Recreates Oppenheimer's Nuclear Explosion Scene Without CGI

A video by YouTuber William H Baker has captivated viewers with his recreation of the famous nuclear explosion scene from Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer, all achieved without CGI.

Baker's video begins with an explanation of his ambitious undertaking – to replicate the scene's explosive impact without CGI's aid. This ambitious goal led him on a journey of extensive research and experimentation.

Armed with an array of unconventional materials, including a fish tank, glitter, water, cornstarch, glue, oils, and even a frying pan, Baker and his team set out to recreate each nuanced effect showcased in the scene.

Take a look: