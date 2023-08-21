Viral: YouTuber Recreates Oppenheimer's Nuclear Explosion Scene Without CGI

YouTuber William H Baker Recreates Oppenheimer's Nuclear Explosion Scene Without CGI
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube; Altered by The Quint)
A video by YouTuber William H Baker has captivated viewers with his recreation of the famous nuclear explosion scene from Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer, all achieved without CGI.
Baker's video begins with an explanation of his ambitious undertaking – to replicate the scene's explosive impact without CGI's aid. This ambitious goal led him on a journey of extensive research and experimentation.
Armed with an array of unconventional materials, including a fish tank, glitter, water, cornstarch, glue, oils, and even a frying pan, Baker and his team set out to recreate each nuanced effect showcased in the scene.
Take a look:
The level of detail and dedication becomes evident as the video unfolds. Baker meticulously recreates the scene's various visual and sensory elements through a careful choreography of these everyday items. The result is an astonishing display of pure skill that mirrors the awe-inspiring, CGI-free spectacle seen in the film.
Sharing his accomplishment, Baker wrote, "With Oppenheimer's budget of $100 million, we had no clue if this was even possible. Through lots of experimentation and testing, it was surprising just how close we were able to recreate the practical effects from Oppenheimer without any VFX of our own. I still can't believe what we were able to do".
The viral video has amassed nearly 2.8 million views and counting, with over 4.2K comments. Check how netizens are showing their love and support here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)