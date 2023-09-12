Viral Video: SRK Lookalikes Surprise Fans Watching ‘Jawan’ In Film Theatres

Shah Rukh Khan 's latest cinematic offering, Jawan , has the audience enraptured at cinema halls. But what made this particular screening truly unforgettable were the unexpected guests who made a grand entrance during the film's iconic dance number, 'Zinda Banda.'

Two popular content creators and SRK lookalikes, Ibrahim Qadri and Gurfan Roomi, decided to delight fans watching Jawan. Dressed to the nines as SRK himself, they entered the cinema hall in perfect synchronization, precisely when the 'Zinda Banda' track lit up the silver screen.