Thane Police Reacts To Video Of Duo Taking A Bath While Riding Scooter

A peculiar incident caught on camera has left netizens astounded, as it shows a woman and a man taking a "bath" while riding on a scooter. The incident reportedly occurred in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.

A Twitter user shared the clip, urging the police to take strict action against the individuals involved.

The video captures a woman and a man on a scooter, carrying a bucket of water with them. As the man steers the scooter, the woman can be seen pouring water over them using a mug.