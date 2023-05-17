Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video Of Man And His 'Walking Fan'; Celebs In Splits
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
As temperatures soar, stepping outside the comfort of your home becomes an arduous task. But what if you had your personal fan following you everywhere?
In a recent Instagram post, actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a hilarious video that has everyone in stitches. The now-viral clip features a man strolling down the streets, unfazed by the scorching heat.
What has caught everyone's attention is his extraordinary "walking fan." With his hair neatly braided together, it can be seen spinning in a circular motion as he walks forward.
Capturing the comical scene, the Brahmastra actor writes, "In the heat of the day, he carries his own fan to cool off."
Take a look at the video:
Big B's witty remark perfectly sums up the video's hilarity, adding an extra dose of amusement. In no time, the video of the uniform-clad man garnered a lot of attention as well as comments from netizens.
Celebrities like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dr Nene, renowned doctor and actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, also reacted to the video.
Check here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)