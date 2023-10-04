Viral Video: Buffalo Accidentally Swallows Gold Mangalsutra Worth ₹1.5 Lakh

In a bizarre incident in Maharashtra's Washim district, a buffalo unintentionally consumed an expensive gold 'mangalsutra' worth an estimated ₹1.5 lakh. Weighing over 20g, the ornate jewelry found its way into the buffalo's stomach under unusual circumstances.

The unusual event unfolded when a woman placed her gold 'mangalsutra' on a plate filled with soybean and peanut peels before stepping away for a bath. Upon her return, she left the plate with the peels in front of a buffalo and proceeded to carry out household chores.

Hours later, she realized her precious jewelry had disappeared. Recalling her actions, she remembered that she had placed the 'mangalsutra' in the feed intended for the buffalo, and it had inadvertently ingested it. She promptly informed her husband about the situation.

Take a look: