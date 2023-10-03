Viral: US Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy Offers To Pay Over Rs 80 Lakh For Nanny
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-origin American billionaire, has placed a unique job listing seeking a nanny for his children.
The listing, discovered on EstateJobs.com by Business Insider, offers an annual salary exceeding $100,000 (approximately Rs 83 lakh) for a suitable candidate.
The nanny will have the opportunity to work with a high-profile family, contributing to the growth and development of their children and participating in unique family adventures.
The role will involve a weekly schedule, with an alternating work pattern: one week on and one week off. The chosen candidate will earn $100,000 for 26 weeks of work. The job will also require the nanny to travel almost every week, often via private flights.
According to the listing, the candidate will join a household staff that includes a chef, other nannies, a housekeeper, and private security. The nanny will work closely with the existing nanny team to establish a daily routine for the children, assist with packing and unpacking for travel, and will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
This unique opportunity comes as the 38-year-old billionaire faces scrutiny and stereotypes related to his age as he ventures into U.S. politics, asserting that he's willing to embrace open debate despite criticism.
