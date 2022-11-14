Viral Video To Coke Studio: Internet Reacts To Pakistani Sisters, Justin Bibis

If you're familiar with the ins and outs of Desi Internet, you might not have forgotten a 2015 clip of Pakistani sisters singing Baby (yes, the Justin Bieber song) without knowing how to speak in English. In a delightful update, the viral sensations are now singers on Pakistan's highly acclaimed music show, Coke Studio!

After they turned into viral sensations, sisters Saania Tabayda and Muqaddas were invited to TV shows for live performances and also featured in the 2015 Cricket World Cup anthem. Hailing from Lahore, the sisters also reportedly showed up at the Coke Studio office. Cut to: their debut in the 14th season of Coke Studio where the sisters, popularly known as Justin Bibis, featured in Hasan Raheem's Peechay Hutt performance.