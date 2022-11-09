A Pakistani Man’s Heartwarming Welcome to an Indian Family Is Winning Hearts

Pakistani man Tahir Khan sharing a meal with Indian family visiting Islamabad
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @iihtshamm)
India and Pakistan have always had a complicated relationship. On one hand, the two countries share a troubled past. Adding to it are the continuous geo-political issues - that have furthered the tensions. On the other hand, the shared culture and traditions have often brought Indians and Pakistanis together.
In a heartwarming incident, an Indian family, visiting Islamabad, asked for a lift from a Pakistani man called Tahir Khan. Later, Tahir treated them to a scrumptious meal and enjoyed a fruitful conversation with them.
The video of the incident has been shared on Twitter and has gone viral.
The Indian family, hailing from Hyderabad, were in Islamabad to attend their daughter's tennis match. Meanwhile, Tahir was driving by, when he spotted the Indian family and decided to help them by dropping them to the venue.
During their interaction, Tahir got to know that the family was from India and were visiting the country for the first time. He welcomed the family wholeheartedly and offered to take them to their office and have Hyderabadi Biryani, before dropping them to the venue of the international tennis match.
In the video, the Indian family could be heard saying that "they weren't expecting such a warm welcome when they entered the country. If anything, they were a bit apprehensive when they crossed the border." The Pakistani man also jokingly asked the family to "give Virat Kohli to Pakistan and take the trophy instead!"
This heartening conversation between Khan and the family has gone viral and netizens can't stop admiring the hospitality. Read the comments:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)