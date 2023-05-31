Viral: Man Attempts Push-Ups On Top Of Moving Car; Detained By Gurugram Police
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
In a bizarre act, a man in Gurugram attempted to do push-ups on top of a moving car, and the whole incident was caught on camera. Talk about taking fitness to a whole new level!
However, his gravity-defying workout routine did not go unnoticed by the authorities.
The now-viral video shows the man confidently performing push-ups while four other men are hanging out of the car's windows, perhaps serving as the unofficial cheerleaders of this unconventional exercise session.
Take a look here:
The internet was left in awe, wondering if this was a new fitness trend or just a moment of sheer madness.
Not long after the video surfaced, Gurugram Police took swift action. The man, identified as Lokesh, was apprehended and detained. It turns out that this daredevil act was not the only violation that took place.
Gurgaon Police emphasized the importance of following traffic rules and urged all road users to prioritize their safety and the safety of others.
"This type of act on roads will never be tolerated," stated Virender Vij, DCP, Traffic. The police have registered a case at the DLF Phase-3 Police Station to address the incident and ensure that such dangerous stunts are not repeated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)