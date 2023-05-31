Viral: Man Attempts Push-Ups On Top Of Moving Car; Detained By Gurugram Police

In a bizarre act, a man in Gurugram attempted to do push-ups on top of a moving car, and the whole incident was caught on camera. Talk about taking fitness to a whole new level!

However, his gravity-defying workout routine did not go unnoticed by the authorities.

The now-viral video shows the man confidently performing push-ups while four other men are hanging out of the car's windows, perhaps serving as the unofficial cheerleaders of this unconventional exercise session.

Take a look here: