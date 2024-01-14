Viral: Deepika-Ranveer Groove to 'Sher Khul Gaye' With a Pap at Mumbai Airport

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's latest video from the Mumbai airport has caught the internet's attention, and for all the right reasons. Deepika and Ranveer, who flew back to Mumbai on 14 January, were greeted by the paparazzi usually stationed at the airport.

However, the couple was in for a surprise when a paparazzo impressed them with his groovy dance moves on 'Sher Khel Gaye' from Deepika's upcoming film Fighter.

In the wholesome video that has now gone viral, both Deepika and Ranveer can be seen cheering for the man as they try to match steps with him while sitting in their car. Towards the end, Deepika also shakes hands with the pap.