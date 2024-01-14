Viral: Deepika-Ranveer Groove to 'Sher Khul Gaye' With a Pap at Mumbai Airport

Deepika-Ranveer groove to 'Sher Khul Gaye' with a pap.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's latest video from the Mumbai airport has caught the internet's attention, and for all the right reasons. Deepika and Ranveer, who flew back to Mumbai on 14 January, were greeted by the paparazzi usually stationed at the airport.
However, the couple was in for a surprise when a paparazzo impressed them with his groovy dance moves on 'Sher Khel Gaye' from Deepika's upcoming film Fighter.
In the wholesome video that has now gone viral, both Deepika and Ranveer can be seen cheering for the man as they try to match steps with him while sitting in their car. Towards the end, Deepika also shakes hands with the pap.
Have a look at the video here:
Reacting to the video, one Instagram user wrote, "Hahah.. this is so wholesome." Another wrote, "She is so humble."
Have a look at some other reactions here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is all set for the release of Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik.
Fighter will release in theatres on 25 January.
